Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two innovative Northwest startups work together to make foodservice more profitable by reimagining how commercial pizza kitchens are manufactured and run with robotic automation

SEATTLE and PORTLAND,Ore, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picnic Works, a Seattle-based developer of kitchen automation technology, today announced a partnership with ContekPro, a Portland-based manufacturer of modular kitchens. The partnership fuses the strengths of both companies to create factory-built pizza kitchens for commercial foodservice providers. The joint offering is faster to deploy, hassle-free to launch, more cost-efficient than brick and mortar, and has less impact on the environment, while increasing profitability for owners.


Tags