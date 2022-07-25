Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent studies show that the tech industry has made steady progress to elevate more women to leadership roles. According to an April 2022 Deloitte Insights article, "women in tech leadership are making the fastest advances" in narrowing the gender gap.

There are many advantages to putting women in leadership roles: they bring fresh new ideas, different perspectives and unique approaches to problem solving. On top of that, a larger share of female leaders improves workplace diversity and strengthens collaboration in and between teams. 

Tags