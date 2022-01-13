...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of freezing rain and fog is
causing icy road conditions. Temperatures are in the upper 20s
to lower 30s. Precipitation will taper off by late morning and
temperatures will gradually rise above freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
