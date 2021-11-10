The Latest 2022 Ford Maverick Truck Available for Purchase at Bickford Ford By Bickford Ford Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SNOHOMISH, Wash., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truck enthusiasts in and around the Snohomish area in Washington can now be happy. The latest 2022 Ford Maverick pickup truck is now available for purchase at Bickford Ford in Snohomish. The five-seater truck comes with spacious interiors and a roomy cargo area. This is the first-ever standard full-hybrid truck in the country.The 2022 Ford Maverick truck is loaded with advanced technology features such as an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, SiriusXM®, an 8-speaker B&O® sound system and more. These help drivers and their passengers stay connected, comfortable and entertained on all their drives. The vehicle comes with a 2.5L full-hybrid engine that is powerful and efficient. Drivers can also opt for an alternative 2.0L EcoBoost® engine. The truck is also available with an AWD configuration. All these and more tech, safety and interior features are available to customers at a base price of $19,995.Kindly visit bickford.net to learn about the dealership and its services. For more information on this new truck, please contact the dealership sales team by phone at (866) 489-3673 or visit them at Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290.Media Contact Jason Bickford, Bickford Ford, 425-334-4045, jasonb@bickford.net SOURCE Bickford Ford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Matt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardNov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesNov. 5 blotter: A dead cow and starving cow along roadNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg resident Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter