Seventh Annual LCDA Board Leaders Convening - Now is Our Time: Capitalizing on the Opportunity

 Latino Corporate Directors Association

LCDA's Annual Meeting Hosted by Morgan Stanley to Feature Fireside Chat with Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), the largest national network of Hispanics/Latinos at the pinnacle of corporate leadership and governance, announced its agenda for the Seventh Annual LCDA Board Leaders Convening with this year's theme, Now is Our Time: Capitalizing on the Opportunity, and Fall BoardReady Institute, kicking-off October 25, in New York City, hosted by Morgan Stanley, and presented by KPMG. LCDA was established to raise awareness and drive change around the lack of representation of Hispanics/Latinos on corporate boards.

