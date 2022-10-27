Support Local Journalism


The Max Foundation (Max), a global non-profit organization that aims to accelerate health equity by delivering medication, technology, and supportive services to cancer patients, today announced a multi-stakeholder collaboration to improve outcomes for people living with HR+/HER2- advanced breast care in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Max Foundation Announces Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration to Improve Outcomes for People Living with Advanced Breast Cancer in Low-Resource Countries


