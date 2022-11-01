(PRNewsfoto/Plunk)

(PRNewsfoto/Plunk)

 By Plunk, MLS/CLAW

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Leading Southern California MLS licenses Plunk's dynamic home valuation tools for its 20,000 members, which include top agents in the nation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk, the first real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, today announced a partnership with The MLS/CLAW, a leading multiple listing service in Southern California and next-generation software company, to provide its 20,000 members with access to real-time and dynamic home valuation tools.


Tags