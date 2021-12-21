The Most Expensive Cars to Insure in 2022 By QuoteWizard Dec 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard) By QuoteWizard Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report today on the most expensive popular cars to insure.QuoteWizard compiled data from nearly every major insurance carrier and found that at an average of $2,830 a year, the Tesla Model 3 is the most expensive popular car to insure. The Subaru Forester, meanwhile, is the least expensive popular car to insure at $1,760. Here are the five most expensive and least expensive cars to insure.Most Expensive:Tesla Model 3: $2,830Tesla Model Y: $2,658Hyundai Sonata: $2,332Kia Forte: $2,328Hyundai Elantra: $2,295Least Expensive:Subaru Forester: $1,760Jeep Cherokee:$1,767Honda CR-V:$1,769Jeep Wrangler:$1,777Honda Odyssey: $1,822Our full list of the most expensive popular cars to insure is available at the link below. The report also includes information on what makes some cars more expensive to insure than others.https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance/make-and-model-car-insurance-costs#what-are-the-most-expensive-cars-to-insure About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard. Related Linkshttps://quotewizard.comhttps://quotewizard.com/auto-insurancehttps://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-stateMedia Contacts:Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com Nathan: nathan@quotewizardnews.comElli: ecarrillo@quotewizardnews.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-most-expensive-cars-to-insure-in-2022-301448110.htmlSOURCE QuoteWizard  