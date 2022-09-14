MRC -- The Merchant Risk Council is a global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud and payments professionals through educational programs, online forums, career development, conferences, and networking events.

MRC -- The Merchant Risk Council is a global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud and payments professionals through educational programs, online forums, career development, conferences, and networking events.

 By Merchant Risk Council (MRC), EMVCo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Merchant Risk Council has joined the EMVCo Board of Advisors with the goal of leveraging decades of payments experience to improve global card payment security and efficiency.

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By joining the EMVCo Board of Advisors, the Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is bringing the global voice of the merchant to a critical payment security conversation.

Tags