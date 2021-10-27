The NAIC 2021 Fall National Meeting Registration Is Now Open By National Association of Insurance Commissioners Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NAIC 2021 Fall National Meeting Registration Is Open By National Association of Insurance Commissioners Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announces that registration for its 2021 Fall National Meeting is now open. The meeting will be held in San Diego, California from December 11 - 16, and participants may attend either in person or virtually.The Fall National Meeting registration fee, if received by Nov. 23, is $775 for in-person attendance. The fee for virtual only registration is $675. Both registrations include access to the meeting's Event App, which allows registrants to have exclusive access to meeting recordings and meeting summaries. A tentative agenda is available and includes The Center for Insurance Policy and Research's (CIPR) Fall Event: Emerging from a Crisis - Building a Construct for Lessons Learned for State Insurance Regulation. CIPR is scheduled to host this event, Tuesday, December 14, 2021. In addition, meeting minute PDFs will be accessible to registrants within 10 business days after the conclusion of the National Meeting. For more information, please visit the NAIC Meetings & Events site.Note: National Meeting Summaries will no longer be available from the Interactive Agenda. And Committee and Task Force Minutes PDFs will be posted to the Interactive Agenda approximately 30 days after the conclusion of the National Meeting. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-naic-2021-fall-national-meeting-registration-is-now-open-301410176.htmlSOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday season2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsDeath notice: Joshua Wesley Nye2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfare2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter