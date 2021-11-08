The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night Football, Cayman Kelly, Signs Deal to Serve as Official Voice of the NHL By Cayman Kelly Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Learn more about Kelly's story and discover how he became one of the leading voiceover artists in America, chronicled in his #1 Bestselling Amazon memoir, From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream. By Cayman Kelly Cayman Kelly Signs Deal to Serve as Official Voice of the NHL By Cayman Kelly Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed radio personality and voiceover artist Cayman Kelly announced that he had recently inked a deal to expand his coverage and serve also as ESPN's official voice for the NHL. ESPN's parent company Walt Disney announced in March that it had secured a seven-year rights agreement with the NHL beginning with the 2021-22 season. The deal allows ESPN or ABC to show 25 games and half of the playoffs each season, Stanley Cup finals in four of the seven years, along with many other games via streaming. Representing a return by the league to ESPN after being absent for over a decade, the network plans to use the opportunity to broadly expand its streaming plans: offering NHL games via ESPN+ and Hulu, streaming more than 1,100 regular-season games. Kelly's smooth, professional sound will soon be instantly recognized by NHL fans across the country."Cayman brings an unmatched sound and primetime feel to everything he does," said David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President of Production. "We are excited to work with him and look forward to his advice differentiating the sound of ESPN Audio." "I remember David Roberts telling me, that signing with ESPN Radio was just the tip of the iceberg and that with my talent there were so many opportunities that would unfold for me," said Cayman Kelly. "And he was right. So, many things have happened to expand my Voice-Over territory. And now doing voiceover work for the NHL is pretty exciting to me for a lot of reasons. But right now I'm really just reflecting on how it serves as an important reminder that I've been so blessed in my career. Gratitude is important to me. And I'm also proud to be working amidst so many sports legends and luminaries in the field. Knowing that your work means something – that you are creating a legacy that might impact your kids – well, that's a special bonus. Our children are growing up in a world where anything is possible for them, regardless of their background or skin color."Learn more about Kelly's story and discover how he became one of the leading voiceover artists in America, chronicled in his #1 Bestselling Amazon memoir, "From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream." Or for up-to-the-minute news on Cayman's ESPN show announcements, including upcoming NHL spots and other voiceover work, follow him on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. About Cayman Kelly: The National Voice of ESPN and Monday Night FootballCayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voice-over artist for BET, and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce and others. His catalog of hosted events and voice-overs is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for "Grand Theft Auto V"; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle and Alicia Keys; and interviews with Jamie Foxx, Mo'Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.Kelly is also the imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, the syndicated "Breakfast Club Morning Show," and host of a popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the new voice for ESPN Radio and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com. Media Contact: Robin Steinfeld, Buchwald Talent Agent1.212.634.8373rsteinfeld@buchwald.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-voice-of-espn-and-monday-night-football-cayman-kelly-signs-deal-to-serve-as-official-voice-of-the-nhl-301418224.htmlSOURCE Cayman Kelly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Casey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to stateEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure Award Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter