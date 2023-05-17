Support Local Journalism


New program redirects funding to BIMPOC-led businesses operating in the food, beverage or body care industries

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-GMO Project announces that the recipient of its first round of Equitable Transfer Program grants is Tiffin Asha, a Portland, OR-based, women-owned and operated maker of South Indian-inspired condiments founded by Sheila Bommakanti and Elizabeth Golay.


