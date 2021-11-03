The Optimal Choice for College: Go Public, or Go Online By Optimal Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choosing the optimal college has long been a difficult process that can take months of stressful research. Many students pore over college rankings that highlight elite, expensive schools. However, for the majority, the best path is not the most costly or prestigious. Rather, the better determinant of an optimal choice lies in two factors: the cost of the school, and whether one can make a good living after graduation. To help identify colleges that fit that criteria, higher education data research company Optimal is introducing Optimal Choice -- a list of 111 colleges that focus on what students care about: affordability and salary outcomes."Our Optimal Choice list provides affordable and accessible college choices for most students rather than focusing on elite schools that accept only a few," said CEO of Optimal, Sung Rhee. "In other words, this list is the anti-U.S.News rankings list."Optimal researched the salary and tuition information of over 1,700 colleges that offer bachelor's degrees to find the schools that offer strong alumni outcomes without the high price tag. Student outcomes were measured using Salary Score, a proprietary metric that ranks the salaries of first-year graduates from each school based on their major. Affordability was measured using in-state tuition rates, as most students attend college in their state of residence. To be included as an Optimal Choice college, colleges must have a Salary Score in the 60th percentile or higher and a tuition rate below average. "Looking at the Optimal Choice list, we found that the overwhelming majority of schools with affordable tuition and high alumni Salary Scores are either public or online. Over 85% of the colleges on the list are public. Of the private schools that made the list, 75% of those are primarily online," said Rhee.The college with the highest Salary Score on the list, Thomas Edison State University (TESU), is both public and primarily online. TESU topped the list for salary with a score of 94.2 and a low tuition rate under $8,000. The most affordable college on the list is Utah Valley University, costing $5,820 annually with a Salary Score in the top third at 67.4.For those interested in attending college online, Optimal is also releasing the Optimal Choice Online list, which includes colleges that have an online enrollment of 50% or higher. Each of the 27 schools on the list has a Salary Score in the top 60th percentile, and a manually-researched below-average tuition rate.The Optimal Choice lists offer students a framework to find a variety of colleges with the best return on investment - affordable tuition and strong salary outcomes - from which they can then dig deeper based on their individual preferences. Optimal's sorting and filtering options also allow students to individualize the list based on their specific location, tuition, and salary desires.About Optimal™ Optimal helps prospective students make informed, data-driven decisions to improve their higher education experience and their post-graduate careers. The company provides over 85,000 in-depth student reviews, as well as college and bootcamp rankings for every major through its three major products, GradReports, OnlineU, and SwitchUp. Optimal's tools and services provide accessible and transparent data regarding post-graduate outcomes that give students educational paths that lead them to success, without burdening them with insurmountable debt. https://www.optimal.comMedia ContactNicole Hopler, Optimal, (425) 605-8898, press@optimal.comLinkedIn SOURCE Optimal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter