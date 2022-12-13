Support Local Journalism


Cheng to lead the firm's Portfolio Management Team and Asset Allocation Committee focused on further strengthening SDBA Model Portfolio Initiative

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) announced that Judith Cheng has joined the leadership team as Chief Investment Officer.


