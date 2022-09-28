(PRNewsfoto/The Pacific Financial Group, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/The Pacific Financial Group, Inc.)

 By The Pacific Financial Group, CapIntel

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Partnership with CapIntel signals a North America-wide adoption of new digital technology to transform wealth management.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) announced a partnership with CapIntel, a leading Toronto-based financial technology company that improves fund analysis, proposal generation, and day-to-day workflow efficiency for financial advisors. CapIntel is a modern, intuitive platform that delivers instant, powerful analytics and easy-to-understand, highly visual and compelling reports.

Tags