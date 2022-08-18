Support Local Journalism


Interactive events will deliver timely new client acquisition and practice growth strategies to financial advisors utilizing retirement plan brokerage windows and in-plan advice.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) announced it will be hosting 13 regional financial advisor education and networking events in September and October 2022.

