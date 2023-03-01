Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Free Online Meeting Invitation Open to Media, Wastewater Officials, and Wipes Manufacturers by Registering at tinyurl.com/RFA2023

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) announced its second annual meeting will occur virtually on March 7 from 11 a.m.noon PST. The invitation is open to all wastewater and sanitation agencies, wipes manufacturers, and the media.


Tags