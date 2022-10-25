Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New survey finds that 9 in 10 companies will fire workers who don't comply with return-to-office mandates, while half of workers will quit if forced

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, recently released its findings from a survey of 1,000 U.S.-based businesses and remote workers. In order to find out how business owners are responding to worker resistance to return to office (RTO), and how workers are responding to RTO pressure, survey respondents were asked about their future plans for remote work.

Tags