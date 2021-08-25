SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SWIFTLY®, the leading digital platform for retailers to capture digital advertising dollars and build loyalty, today announced a new partnership with The Save Mart Companies, that operates 203 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx. The partnership will unlock new revenue opportunities and increased digital experiences for its customers across all stores.
Through this partnership, The Save Mart Companies will leverage the Swiftly platform across its banners, connecting digital and in-store shopping experiences, and providing a seamless customer experience throughout the buying journey. In addition, The Save Mart Companies will benefit from new ad revenue, closed-loop reporting with measurable SKU-level transactions and ad clicks to provide accurate, actionable insights unavailable anywhere else.
"We are excited that our technology platform is helping power The Save Mart Companies, enabling them to create new and meaningful ways to connect with their customers both online and in-store," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Swiftly. "The Save Mart Companies is a great example of a brick-and-mortar retailer leveraging its customer relationships to unlock new forms of advertising revenue and drive incremental sales."
The Save Mart Companies is focused on utilizing the Swiftly platform to deliver great value for their shoppers. In a fast-growing retail space, The Save Mart Companies will offer a unique, personalized experience including In-Store, Click & Collect, Delivery, and Endless Aisle shopping.
"This partnership opens up new opportunities for our company with Swiftly's digital platform to meet the evolving needs of our customers with more personalized offers to increase their savings," expressed Rebecca Calvin, chief merchandising officer of The Save Mart Companies. "Partnering with Swiftly will allow us to unlock new revenue streams through enhanced connections between customers and leading national brands."
As a part of the offering, The Save Mart Companies will instantly provide an innovative way for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands to engage with their customers in a personalized and ultra-targeted digital experience like never before. CPG Brand partners will be able to leverage dynamic ad placements, targeted content, sponsored searches, and product recommendations. The key benefit, backed by insight and analytics, offers brands the ability to instantly connect with shoppers, affecting purchase decisions in real time.
In 2020, grocery sales in the U.S. reached 759.57 billion dollars, yet online grocery sales accounted for a fraction of that total. While online grocery grew as a result of the pandemic, shoppers remained loyal to in-person shopping at the grocery store, leaving the opportunity for grocers to pick up advertising revenue.
The Swiftly platform is a comprehensive media network for brick-and-mortar retailers and brands making the transition to a digitally connected shopping experience. The platform enables retailers to generate new revenue from advertising dollars, brands to yield better analytics and higher return on ad spend and customers get a more personalized connected shopping experience from online to in-store.
The Swiftly® digital platform empowers retailers to grow sales and build loyalty, while enabling brands to reach more shoppers through retail media networks. Swiftly's technology harnesses the power of AI to help retailers build strong digital relationships with customers and deliver amazing sales results. Swiftly powered Retail Media Networks enable America's leading brands to influence consumers across their shopping journey and provide the closed loop reporting that drives high-performing advertising campaigns. To learn more about Swiftly, our Retailer and Brand solutions, and how we are redefining Retail Media, visit http://www.swiftly.com.
Based in the heart of the Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products and serves communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. The company operates 203 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: http://www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.