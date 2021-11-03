The Seattle International Auto Show Charges Back, Drives into Lumen Field Event Center November 11-14 By Seattle International Auto Show Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's back and worth the wait! Those who waited two long years will be delighted when the 2022-Model Seattle International Auto Show presented by BECU drives into Lumen Field Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 11 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Attendees once again will be able to compare hundreds of the latest and greatest vehicles side by side, sit in the driver's seats, inspect engines, experience new technologies, kick tires, and check trunk space and cup holders. With more than 350 of the latest model cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, electric vehicles, hybrids and exotics on display, there's something for everyone.Seattleites are in for a rare treat as the BMW iX — currently not on any dealership floors across the country and only available by pre-order — is making its debut at the show. Equally exciting, Ford will be displaying the F-150 Lightning Platinum all-electric truck. Seattle is one of only three shows in the country to get the Lightning. The lineup of other must-see vehicles that will turn heads include Toyota's Mirai fuel cell vehicle, Nissan's all-new Ariya electric crossover, Subaru's Outback Wilderness, the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Kia Niro. Attendees can also get behind the wheel and experience the performance and handling of dozens of new vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Ram, Ford, VW and more.Those looking to join the EV revolution can check out the Electric Highway display with the newest models – that boast zippy acceleration, high-tech features and longer-than-ever ranges – from a variety of manufacturers including Volvo, Jaguar, Porsche, VW, Audi, KIA, and Toyota. Even more electrifying, the Porsche Taycan, VW ID.4, Jaguar I Pace, Polestar and Audi Q4 e-tron are all available to test drive, adjacent to the Electric Highway display. Auto enthusiasts can take their show experience to the next level and get some 'inside baseball' knowledge about the latest vehicles by taking a VIP Tour. These one-hour tours are conducted by in-the-know automotive journalists and experts. The $30 cost includes admission to the show and a goody bag. Visit seattleautoshow.com to view tour times and purchase tickets.Car buffs will delight in the Avants Street vs Track display of the coolest street cars and their track counterparts. Highlights of the exhibit include a 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB street car alongside a 2019 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race car, a BMW 325i street car next to a BMW PRO3 race car and a classic Mini Cooper street car paired with a fully-built Mini Cooper race car. The display will also feature other popular brands such as Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Nissan, and more.At Discover Outdoors, accessorized off-road vehicles with outdoor gear from Yakima and Thule will inspire attendees' next outdoor adventure. Paulson's Motorsports is joining the fun with off-road motorsport vehicles, including snowmobiles and ATVs. Joining the fun this year is Valley RV Supercenter allowing showgoers to see just how plush a road trip can be in a luxurious RV.The Subaru Loves Pets - Pet Adoption Event will help animals in need find a loving home. Adorable adoptable pups from Emerald City Pet Rescue, Motley Zoo and Seattle Dogs Homeless Program will be available for adoption.About Seattle International Auto ShowThe Seattle International Auto Show is owned by the Washington State Auto Dealers Association, which represents the state's 300 new car and truck dealers, and produced by Steve Freeman Events. The show is presented by BECU.The show is open to the public Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14 at Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98134. Show hours: Thursday, Nov. 11, 12 pm – 9 pm, Friday, Nov. 12, 10 am – 9 pm, Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 am – 9 pm, Sunday, Nov 14, 10 am – 6 pm. Ticket prices are $17 for adults and $15 for senior citizens (62+). Compliments of BECU, Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult all show days. Admission for military (with any DOD ID) is $15. Discount parking is available at the T-Mobile Garage by pre-purchasing parking space when purchasing an e-ticket. Passes are $10 Thursday/Friday and $15 Saturday/Sunday.For additional information visit http://www.SeattleAutoShow.com or follow on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SeattleInternationalAutoShow, @SeaAutoShow on Twitter and #SeattleAutoShow on Instagram. Official Hashtags: #SeattleAutoShow** Displays, Features and Highlights are subject to change without notice ***** The show will be adhering to all State and local Covid-19 protocols: Seattle International Auto Show COVID-19 policy 