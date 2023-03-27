Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Smokes has announced an experimental and exciting new drop: an exclusive menu of premium hemp products available only at secret locations. The limited-time release includes two brand new products: organic hemp flower jars and half-gram hemp pre-rolls, available in five enticing, new flavors.

Coast has become a favorite for smokers for their high-quality products and ongoing innovation, and this secret menu is no exception. The new products will be available for purchase in April at a few select spots across the country. Only the brand's Instagram community will receive insider tips about where to find the limited collection before it's gone.


Tags