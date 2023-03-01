The Sigourney Award (PRNewsfoto/The Sigourney Award)

The Sigourney Award (PRNewsfoto/The Sigourney Award)

 By The Sigourney Award

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Applications For The Sigourney Award-2023 Accepted March 1 Through July 31 For International Recognition And Substantial Cash Prize

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Sigourney Award Trust, founded by Mary Sigourney, annually honors individuals, groups or organizations with The Sigourney Award. This wholly independent prize recognizes outstanding work from around the world that has advanced psychoanalytic thought and principles and was accomplished during the past ten years. As of today, the Trust is accepting applications for The Sigourney Award-2023.


Tags