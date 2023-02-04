Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The over 90+hour training program returns for its 13th year on February 1st, led by world-renowned behavioral baby sleep expert, Kim West, MSW.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2023  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The next Gentle Sleep Coach® online certification training program hosted by world-leading children's sleep coach, 'The Sleep Lady®' returns. Aligned with her gentle sleep philosophy, the program welcomes aspiring sleep coaches to participate in evidence-based teachings, and receive ongoing mentorship and additional support in key business areas such as marketing and public relations.


Tags