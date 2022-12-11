Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Xulon Press presents practical medical advice especially useful for diabetes management.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doctors Anusha Iyer and Vandita Samavedi offer wisdom from ancient Indian science that can be integrated into the modern lifestyle in Nature's Mantra for Healthy Living: Ayurvedic Pearls for Managing Diabetes ($22.49, paperback, 9781662860133; $9.99, e-book, 9781662860140).


Tags