The Spur Group Announces it Joins the Reply Network of Companies By The Spur Group Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spur Group has been acquired by Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] and joins the Reply network of companies worldwide. The Spur Group, the U.S.-based go-to-market consulting and technology firm, is excited about providing additional value to our clients and opportunities for our employees."I'm thrilled to announce The Spur Group is joining Reply, a company that shares the same focus on great experiences for its people and customers," said Randy Karr, CEO of The Spur Group. "We bring to Reply's U.S. network a set of unique capabilities, including strategic business consulting and go-to-market expertise. Reply has existing businesses in many different markets, current relationships with many of our targeted customers, standard processes, and structures we can tap into, and a pool of capabilities we can now access. As a company, we are now stronger than we have ever been."The Spur Group, based in Bellevue (Seattle), supports the main tech giants and global brands – including Cisco, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Qlik, and VMWare – in defining go-to-market and positioning strategies combining skills in strategy, marketing, data analysis, and operating models. The Spur Group received multiple accolades in 2021, including being named on Inc. Magazine's Inc 5000 list, as one of Washington's Best Places to Work by Seattle Business Magazine, and on Puget Sound Business Journal's Middle Market Fast 50 list.CG Petsky Prunier, part of the Canaccord Genuity Group, served as the exclusive financial advisor to The Spur Group.REPLYReply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] is specialized in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly focused companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance, and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include Consulting, System Integration, and Digital Services. http://www.reply.comTHE SPUR GROUP The Spur Group is the leading provider of end-to-end go-to-market services. We turn customer, partner, and employee experiences into competitive advantages by helping our clients gain actionable insights, strengthen customer engagements, improve partner leverage, fuel execution excellence, and grow revenues faster. http://www.thespurgroup.comMedia ContactRichard Flynn, CMO, The Spur Group, 425-466-5667, Richard.flynn@thespurgroup.comTwitter SOURCE The Spur Group 