The Spur Group Named as One of Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For By The Spur Group Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seattle Business Magazine has named The Spur Group as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Washington state for the eighth year in a row.Seattle Business Magazine and Best Companies Group created the annual recognition to identify and honor the best employers throughout Washington who work to benefit the area's economy and workforce."Our employees are our business and honoring their genuine human experience is key to our success as a company. The Spur Group could not thrive without the hard work and dedication of our people, which is why we are always working to curate the best company culture and employee experience possible," said Randy Karr, CEO of The Spur Group. "I am grateful for each and every person who continues to play a role in our firm's success and feel honored to be in the top 100 list for the 8th time." Companies from across Washington entered the two-part survey process to determine Washington's 100 Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Washington, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.The top companies will be recognized in the November-December issue of Seattle Business magazine.For more information on the Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work for program, visit http://www.SBMBestCompaniesWA.com. Media ContactJasmine Darakjy, The Spur Group, 425-885-0684, Jasmine.Darakjy@thespurgroup.comTwitter SOURCE The Spur Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellSearch continues for missing Mississippi manDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate ready to get to work Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter