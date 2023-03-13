Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

The rebalancing of the housing market has been felt the most in areas where affordability is stretched

  • There are currently 464 U.S. cities where the typical home value is $1 million or more. There were 522 at the housing market's peak last July.
  • There are 190 "million-dollar" cities in California alone.
  • The New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles metro areas have the most million-dollar cities, though they have also lost the most million-dollar cities since the market peaked.


