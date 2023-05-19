Support Local Journalism


The hiring of Jay Chatterjee as VP of HSE indicates The Valcourt Group's tireless efforts to increase the focus on HSE for the Commercial Building Services Industry.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group (Valcourt) announced the hiring of Jay Chatterjee as the new Vice President of HSE. In this newly created position, Chatterjee will develop, lead, and implement the newest iteration of Valcourt's Health, Safety, and Environmental program. Jay will also chair the Corporate Safety Committee and establish safety standards to empower each office to achieve the "Valcourt Way" of safety, drive, and continuous improvement through policy and standards implementation.


