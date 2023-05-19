...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL
10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies...
Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office
Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office
Benton Clean Air Agency
Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency
An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM PDT Saturday May
20 for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla
and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups and are expected to slowly improve over the
next day.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions:
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive
persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity,
and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
THE VALCOURT GROUP HIRES NEW VP OF HEALTH, SAFETY, AND ENVIRONMENTAL
The hiring of Jay Chatterjee as VP of HSE indicates The Valcourt Group's tireless efforts to increase the focus on HSE for the Commercial Building Services Industry.
HOUSTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valcourt Group (Valcourt) announced the hiring of Jay Chatterjee as the new Vice President of HSE. In this newly created position, Chatterjee will develop, lead, and implement the newest iteration of Valcourt's Health, Safety, and Environmental program. Jay will also chair the Corporate Safety Committee and establish safety standards to empower each office to achieve the "Valcourt Way" of safety, drive, and continuous improvement through policy and standards implementation.
Jay Chatterjee earned her MS in Environmental Science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and her BE in Chemical Engineering from the Stevens Institute of Technology. Chatterjee is a highly successful manager with experience leading domestic and international assignments in challenging technical environments. She has P&L management, business development, risk management, strategic planning, and operations support expertise.
COO Jon Capon says, "I could not be more excited to have Jay join our team. Her vision of our future safety programs and culture will further our goal of being the leader in the industries we serve."
Chatterjee is known for her exceptional leadership skills and has played a key role in designing and standardizing health and safety programs. She says she is committed to minimizing worker injuries and is passionate about improving quality of life.
"I am eager to work together with the Valcourt team to set the pace of safety performance as the industry leader by furthering our safety culture, centered on visibility, accountability, and continuous improvements, enabling each Valcourt team member to thrive at work and return home unharmed, every day."
About The Valcourt Group
The Valcourt Group traces its roots back to 1986, when it started as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC. Today, it has become one of the largest exterior maintenance companies in the US. Whether it's high-rises in Cincinnati, college campuses in Pennsylvania, or a historical museum in Washington DC, you can find The Valcourt Group hard at work. Our teams can be found working on hospitals and shopping plazas down South and stadiums and theaters across Southern California. Regardless of where you spot The Valcourt Group, you'll witness first-hand the safety and quality of expertise we're known for.