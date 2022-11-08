The Veterans Consortium (PRNewsFoto/The Veterans Consortium)

 By The Veterans Consortium, The John and Daria Barry Foundation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium (TVC) is pleased to announce that the John and Daria Barry Foundation has awarded a three-year long grant to fund our Women Veterans Legal Assistance Program (WVLAP). WVLAP is the only national program that focuses exclusively on the unique legal needs and challenges of women veterans. Our program ensures that women veterans are represented by highly trained female volunteer attorneys, who are equipped to assist their clients in a culturally competent and trauma informed manner. With the generous support of the Barry Foundation, TVC will expand its scope in assisting women veterans, nationwide, with claims for VA disability compensation for conditions related to military sexual trauma (MST), and claims for women specific issues, such as reproductive health.


