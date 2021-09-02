The World's Largest Catalog of Original Affirmations is Now Available at AffirmationList.com By AffirmationList.com Sep 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 AffirmationList.com By AffirmationList.com Law of Attraction By AffirmationList.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1000 originally created affirmations are now available for free at www.AffirmationList.com.Affirmations are sorted and searchable by ten categories: Success; Love and Relationships; Self-fulfillment; Lifestyle; Physical Health; Mental Health; Spirituality; Safe and Secure; Politics and Coronavirus.Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), one of the leading modalities for changing behaviors, often integrates the use of positive affirmations as a way to improve state of mind. Authors and motivational speakers talk about the importance of affirmations as a helpful way to achieve one's goals. The well-known book, the Artist's Way uses affirmations as a guide to awakening the creative process. Writing and repeating positive affirmations has become an effective tool for many, as they deal with the uncertainty of the pandemic.Whether you want to feel more healthy, happy, find love or improve your career, affirmations can provide a foundation for positive change. Visit www.AffirmationList.com and get access to the largest list of affirmations on the web. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-largest-catalog-of-original-affirmations-is-now-available-at-affirmationlistcom-301368157.htmlSOURCE AffirmationList.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Kittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Letter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching studentsRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillagePartnership helps educate recreators within county during busy season. Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter