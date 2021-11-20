The Yellow Mountains Of Huangshan Gets The Spotlight As First US-China Major Tourism Event Returns Since The Pandemic By Huangshan Tourism Nov 20, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yellow Mountains of Mount Huangshan, China got its spotlight moment on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, as the first virtual major tourism and cultural event between the US and China was held simultaneously in both New York and Huangshan, China.Under the theme 'Creative Huangshan, Gorgeous Huizhou,' the event shed light on the famous tourist attractions of Mount Huangshan, as New York State and City officials joined Huangshan tourism leaders, journalists, and hundreds joining via Zoom and Facebook from across the US and China.Ling Yun, Secretary of Huangshan Municipal Party Committee, told the audience that the Mount Huangshan, since its designation as a UNESCO Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in 1990, continues to attract visitors from around the globe, drawn by its endless charm, vitality and potential. Sun Yong, Mayor of Huangshan city, said the Yellow Mountains are the epitome of cultural China. He said he sincerely hopes US tourists will visit the mountains, to explore more of its unique Pine trees and rocks, sea of the clouds, hot springs, and the winter snow, as well as the Huizhou culture.Huang Ping, Consul General of the Consulate General of PRC in New York, said that the Yellow Mountains are one of the best renowned tourist attractions in China, and is considered a prime example of classic Chinese scenery, as it appears frequently in Chinese landscape paintings.Kathy Hoghul, Governor of New York State, said over the years, New York state and the United States have formed partnerships with various regions in China, especially the beautiful city of Huangshan. In her greeting letter, Governor Hoghul said she "looks forward to this event to rebuilding and reopening the New York State economy in the post pandemic era."Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City, in his letter, also commended the event for restoring the city's cultural and economic vibrancy from the pandemic crisis by helping people become united.Six Americans shared their impression of Huangshan, such as making smelly mandarin fish and drinking Qimen black tea while hundreds joined virtually and participated in the quizzes of Huangshan enthusiastically and expressed their hope to visit the Yellow Mountains in the future. For more on Huangshan, Visithttps://www.chinadiscovery.com/anhui/huangshan/tourism-board.htmlMedia Contact:Cimagine Media Group, LLCinfo@cimgus.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-yellow-mountains-of-huangshan-gets-the-spotlight-as-first-us-china-major-tourism-event-returns-since-the-pandemic-301429531.htmlSOURCE Huangshan Tourism 