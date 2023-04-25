Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


THEIA Analytics, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) driven financial data analysis solutions, announced the release of its revolutionary Regulatory Risk Audit (RRA) SaaS platform - the world's first global AI SaaS-based governance-focused intelligence engine. RRA is the culmination of years of quantitative research designed to help clients mitigate regulatory and policy risk with higher accuracy and at a lower cost than traditional qualitative approaches.

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THEIA Analytics, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) driven financial data analysis solutions, announced the release of its revolutionary Regulatory Risk Audit (RRA) SaaS platform - the world's first global AI SaaS-based governance-focused intelligence engine. RRA is the culmination of years of quantitative research designed to help clients mitigate regulatory and policy risk with higher accuracy and at a lower cost than traditional qualitative approaches.


Tags