'Critical Core' is an innovative and interactive game designed to inspire social confidence and build self-esteem for neurodiverse adolescents

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game to Grow, a non-profit organization dedicated to the use of games for therapeutic, educational, and community growth, released Critical Core this Fall, a first-of-its-kind, tabletop RPG (role-playing game) designed specifically for children and young adults on the autism spectrum, as well as those with ADHD and other learning and processing differences.

