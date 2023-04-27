Support Local Journalism


But how do you think big when you've spent your whole life thinking small? Allen provides readers with a step-by-step guide to developing a big-picture mindset and setting goals that are truly transformative. He offers inspiring examples of individuals who have achieved incredible success by thinking big, including entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes.

DALLAS, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are you tired of feeling like you're not achieving your full potential? Do you feel like you're stuck in a rut, constantly striving but never quite reaching your goals? It's time to break free from the limitations of small thinking and start dreaming big. In his latest book, Does Size Really Matter, bestselling author Malcolm Allen reveals the SIZE theory and provides practical strategies to help you set goals big enough to transform your life.


