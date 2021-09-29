This Friday, October 1 at 6:00 PM Tasveer Festival Rolls Out the Red Carpet! By Tasveer Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tasveer Festival takes place October 1-24, 2021. By Tasveer Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REQUEST TICKETS TO OPENING NIGHT 6:00 PM: Red Carpet Walk with directors Roshan Sethi, Naman Gupta and filmmakers6:30 PM: Film Screening of Coming Out with the Help of a Time Machine (Tasveer Film Fund 2020 winner) and post-film Q&A with Janki Parekh, cast and crew7:30 PM: Film Screening of 7 Days, starring Karan Soni of Deadpool and GhostbustersFULL PRESS KIT AVAILABLE HEREFor the first time, three beloved festivals have joined forces for one incredible event. Tasveer Festival highlights three themes "Watch | Read | Talk" that combines the 16th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF), 3rd Tasveer South Asian LitFest (TSAL), and a brand new and exciting platform that includes comedy workshops and South Asian pride narratives through the Desi Girl Comedy Project. 7 Days director Roshan Sethi and Coming Out director Naman Gupta will attend for a live Q&A on opening night! OPENING NIGHT FILMSComing Out with the Help of a Time Machine – Science Fiction/Comedy by Naman Gupta, United States, 30 min. When Sid is finally able to tell his parents that he loves a HE, not a she, their angry reaction forces him to press reset on his time machine again and again. What follows is a deep and emotional dialogue that brings the family closer together. Friday, October 1, 2021, 6:30 PM, Broadway Performance Hall. In-person Q&A moderated by festival director Rita Meher.7 Days - Romantic Comedy by Roshan Sethi, United States, 86 min.Produced by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass, the film picks up during a pre-arranged date by old-fashioned Indian parents, Ravi (Karan Soni) and Rita (Geraldine Viswanathan) seemingly have nothing in common, making for an afternoon that couldn't be more awkward. As the COVID outbreak intensifies, the shelter-in-place mandate is issued, forcing Ravi and Rita to spend a week together. In the face of a heartbreaking turn of events, their bond grows into something stronger.. Friday, October 1, 2021, 7:30 PM, Broadway Performance Hall. Director Roshan Sethi and filmmakers will be in attendance for the Q&A.Tasveer Festival would like to thank its supporters: WA State Department of Health, Group Health Foundation, Netflix, and Amazon. Desi Girls Comedy Project is funded in part by a Neighborhood Matching Fund award from Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-friday-october-1-at-600-pm-tasveer-festival-rolls-out-the-red-carpet-301388063.htmlSOURCE Tasveer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameKittitas County lifts burn banSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laser Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter