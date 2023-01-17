Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meeting minimum standards in cybersecurity is not enough today. A shift from the feeling that cybersecurity is the problem of the IT department, to a culture and attitude that we are all responsible to protect our organization is achievable. Microlearning can be a powerful tool to accomplish this shift that is needed right now. "It's about time microlearning is adopted into the compliance and cybersecurity world. Businesses need better behavior by all employees and microlearning is the key to solving the people issue in cybersecurity." Heather Stratford - Founder and CEO of Drip7 Inc.

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As cybercriminals up their game, becoming more sophisticated and frequent in their attacks, companies need to move beyond meeting minimum standards in cybersecurity. Annual minimum training requirements are not enough in the current environment and using microlearning might be the solution.


Tags