Hub for digital asset creators and consumers will provide ML-powered ratings and reviews of NFTs, making it easy to assess the trustworthiness and value of digital artworks, memorabilia, music, avatars, membership passes, and more

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thred, a new blockchain commerce company that enables consumers to find digital assets worth owning, today announced the general availability of its consumer-focused search and discovery platform for NFTs.


