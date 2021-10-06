Three TrueBlue Brand Leaders Recognized with Top Honors in 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business By TrueBlue Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 TrueBlue is proud to announce that three of its brand leaders have been selected as winners of four 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. The company was also recognized for winning more than three nominations in this year’s awards. TrueBlue’s brand leaders receiving top honors this year are Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout; Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications; and Anna Turner, senior vice president of product, PeopleScout. By TrueBlue (PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue) By TrueBlue Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is proud to announce that three of its brand leaders have been selected as winners of four 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. The company was also recognized for winning more than three nominations in this year's awards.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is an international competition by the creators of the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards® and is regarded as the world's premier business award. More than 1,500 nominations from organizations and individuals around the world were submitted to the awards this year. TrueBlue's brand leaders being recognized this year are Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout; Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications; and Anna Turner, senior vice president of product, PeopleScout. "We are extremely proud of all of our women leaders at TrueBlue. They are innovators in the staffing industry with a mission-driven commitment to connecting people and work," said TrueBlue CEO Patrick Beharelle. "We are honored to have Taryn, Caroline and Anna recognized in this year's Stevie Awards for Women in Business for their efforts reimagining staffing and recruiting in challenging times and for helping TrueBlue truly be a force for good in all that we do."TrueBlue's 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business winners:Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout, was recognized as Maverick of the Year and Woman of the Year in the Business Services category with Silver and Bronze Stevies, respectively. Owen was cited for her focus and vision in leading PeopleReady through the pandemic, helping keep businesses on track during the economic downturn and connecting them with workers during the current worker shortage. Her passion and commitment to PeopleReady's mission of connecting people and work were also noted in her nomination. Known for empowering others, Owen fosters a culture where everyone can thrive and inspires employees to challenge the status quo and drive innovation. Caroline Sabetti, chief marketing officer of PeopleReady and PeopleScout and senior vice president of TrueBlue communications, received a Silver Stevie for Woman of the Year in the Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations category. Sabetti was recognized for her tireless efforts in supporting TrueBlue's ongoing digital and brand transformation—anchored by PeopleReady's JobStack™ app and PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition technology, Affinix™. Most recently, Sabetti led an award-winning brand and culture initiative for PeopleReady, introducing revitalized branding and an energized culture that conveys the company's readiness to lead the industry's transformation and to put quality work and a quality workforce within reach.Anna Turner, senior vice president of product, PeopleScout, was honored with a Bronze Stevie for Woman of the Year in the Technology category. Turner was recognized for her work in reimagining how companies use technology in their recruiting efforts. Since joining PeopleScout, Anna has transformed the product service portfolio and introduced a thematic roadmap designed to drive innovation through discovery, emerging technology and true partnership between product, UX and engineering. Turner's nomination noted her innovation in bringing product and technology updates to PeopleScout's Affinix™, a mobile-first, cloud-based platform that creates a consumer-like candidate experience and streamlines the sourcing process. About TrueBlue TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com. 