Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, and St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale ranked as Best Hospitals in Washington state

TACOMA, Wash. and SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals – Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle (#2), St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma (#5), and St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale (#12) – were recognized again among the Best Hospitals in Washington state according to U.S. News & World Report.

