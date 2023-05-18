Support Local Journalism


Stahel brings proven track record of leading healthcare and technology companies

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare (Thrive), a leading national network of 400 veterinary hospitals, announces that it has appointed Tad Stahel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 12th. Stahel brings over 20 years of business experience in healthcare and technology, which will help Thrive deliver on its mission to build the most connected, innovative, and trusted pet healthcare ecosystem.


