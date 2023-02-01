(PRNewsfoto/Non-GMO Project)

The Non-GMO Project Hosts February 15 Live Webinar to Address Increased Incidence of GMOs Showing Up in Wellness Products

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2025, the global personal health and wellness market is expected to reach nearly $7 trillion – a 25% increase since 2022. The majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about the safety and product quality of dietary supplements (96%) and personal care products and cosmetics (95%). Yet, new GMOs in personal care products can go undetected by natural product shoppers. To address consumer concerns as well as support a future for the wellness industry that avoids GMOs, the Non-GMO Project announces a new partnership with the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) as well as a live industry seminar, "Coming Clean: Your Guide to Hidden GMOs in the Wellness Aisle" on February 15 at 12:00 PM PST as part of a larger campaign to raise awareness about GMOs in personal care products. 


