...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL
10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies...
Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office
Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office
Benton Clean Air Agency
Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency
An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM PDT Saturday May
20 for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla
and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups and are expected to slowly improve over the
next day.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions:
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive
persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity,
and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
TimeForge Celebrates Kids Club, Winner of Timeclock Giveaway
TimeForge, the award-winning labor management platform, celebrates Kids Club, the winner of its timeclock giveaway.
LUBBOCK, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeForge, the award-winning employee scheduling and workforce management platform, is proud to celebrate Kids Club for Fun and Fitness, the winner of its timeclock giveaway. In addition to a new touchscreen timeclock valued at over $1400, Kids Club received six months of TimeForge Premium for free.
Located in Vancouver, Washington, Kids Club provides its community with quality children's programs and classes every day of the week, including preschool classes, after-school activities, and special events throughout the year.
Kids Club is also home to the Northwest's largest indoor jungle gym, which features six slides, a giant ballroom, a suspension bridge, roller tubes, ball swings, an interactive light space floor, and more – all under one roof.
"We're pleased to be able to provide this prize to such a wonderful organization," said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge. "Kids Club is doing great work in their community. We're delighted that they can benefit from our services, and we're honored to be able to help them achieve their mission."
The new Android timeclock will help make managing employee attendance easier than ever for Kids Club by providing quick clock-ins and attendance management right there at the clock. This will save the organization both time and money by eliminating manual processes associated with paper- and Excel-based attendance systems.
Some of the benefits of the giveaway prize included:
Hassle-free, fast shift scheduling with TimeForge's easy-to-use platform
Streamlined timekeeping with an Android-based touchscreen timeclock
Maximized team communication and visibility into shifts, schedules, and tasks
Simplified payroll tracking, attendance management, and shift tracking in one place
Powerful insights from real-time data to make informed decisions
"We owe our early success to small businesses like Kids Club," said Hogan. "When we first got started over a decade ago, independent businesses were our bread and butter. Because of their early patronage, TimeForge is now able to scale for businesses of any size and has expanded to include free mobile apps, employee retention and communication tools, and much more."
To learn more about the TimeForge platform or sign up for a no-risk free trial, visit https://timeforge.com
