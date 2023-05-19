Support Local Journalism


TimeForge, the award-winning labor management platform, celebrates Kids Club, the winner of its timeclock giveaway.

LUBBOCK, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeForge, the award-winning employee scheduling and workforce management platform, is proud to celebrate Kids Club for Fun and Fitness, the winner of its timeclock giveaway. In addition to a new touchscreen timeclock valued at over $1400, Kids Club received six months of TimeForge Premium for free.


