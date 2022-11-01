Support Local Journalism


Smart Home Innovator Introduces A New Way to Spot Clean with Wireless Carpet Cleaner

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leading pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, announced today the expansion of its carpet cleaner portfolio with the compact and portable CARPET ONE Spot. This new introduction builds on the recently launched carpet cleaning series including CARPET ONE, CARPET ONE PRO, and iCarpet, and further demonstrates Tineco's commitment to developing smarter cleaning solutions that offer consumers professional quality cleaning that can be used at home whenever and wherever needed.


