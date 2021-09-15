Tineco Unveils New Flagship Floor Washer Series By Tineco Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 TINECO UNVEILS NEW FLAGSHIP FLOOR WASHER SERIES By Tineco (PRNewsfoto/Tineco) By Tineco Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leading innovator in floor care and small appliances, unveils a new flagship series to the smart wet/dry vacuum category, FLOOR ONE S5.The expanded Tineco FLOOR ONE line-up builds on the market leading performance of FLOOR ONE S3 – winner of the 2021 Good Housekeeping Cleaning Awards. The new FLOOR ONE S5 models feature updated brush rollers that glide closely against baseboards and clean hard to reach corners, larger water tanks for extended cleaning, and an all-new LCD display. FLOOR ONE Wet/Dry Vacuums feature Tineco's proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology, which automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed to clean any and all messes. FLOOR ONE mops and vacuums in one easy step, leaving hard floors completely dry and streak-free in minutes, cutting the time it takes to clean floors in half. The series also includes premium features such as continuous fresh water cleaning, hands-free self-cleaning, app-connectivity, and a helpful voice assistant.The FLOOR ONE S5 series includes the FLOOR ONE S5, FLOOR ONE S5 PRO, and FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO, and features include:Enhanced Edge Cleaning: The exclusive FLOOR ONE S5 brush head is designed to clean hard to reach corners and along baseboards.Bigger Tanks, Longer Cleaning: Larger capacity clean and dirty water tanks allows one to clean larger areas without interruption.Vivid Animations (PRO Exclusive Feature): Vivid animations on the PRO-exclusive, full-color LCD display to guide the cleaning process.Suction Mode (PRO Exclusive Feature): Just want to vacuum? Switch to Suction Mode to vacuum water and debris from floors without mopping.2-in-1 Cleaning (Combo Exclusive Feature): FLOOR ONE S5 Combo features a built-in hand vacuum, perfect for detailed cleaning in homes and apartments.Also new to Tineco's expansive lineup of floor washers is an addition to the popular iFloor series, the iFloor 2. The Tineco iFloor 2 cordless floor washer features a larger brush head and an updated design that achieves four times better cleaning efficiency than the original iFloor. Available now at Walmart.com (MSRP $199.99) and Walmart.ca (MSRP $249.99 CAN).FLOOR ONE S5 (MSRP $499) and FLOOR ONE S5 PRO (MSRP $599) will be available for pre-order September 17th on Tineco.com and BestBuy.com. Shortly to follow, FLOOR ONE S5 (MSRP $499) will launch at Best Buy, both in-store and online.FLOOR ONE S5 (MSRP $699.99 CAN) will be available in mid-October for purchase at Best Buy Canada, both in-store and online. Learn more about the FLOOR ONE S5 series by visiting https://us.tineco.com/event/floorones5.html.About TinecoFounded in 1998, with the invention of its first vacuum cleaner, Tineco has pushed innovation in the category resulting in hundreds of patents globally. Tineco specializes in creating innovative, intelligent technology to make everyday home products smarter and easier to use. Tineco has quickly shifted to a leader in the smart appliance category with its PURE ONE vacuum portfolio, and with the launch of the market's first smart wet/dry vacuum - FLOOR ONE S3. For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tineco-unveils-new-flagship-floor-washer-series-301377657.htmlSOURCE Tineco 