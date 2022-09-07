Tiny Jewel Box front entrance prior to opening of Rolex shop on Connecticut Avenue.

Tiny Jewel Box front entrance prior to opening of Rolex shop on Connecticut Avenue.

 By Tiny Jewel Box

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tiny Jewel Box Opens Expanded Rolex Shop on Connecticut Avenue

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C.'s most historic and beloved destination for fine jewelry and luxury timepieces, Tiny Jewel Box, is now home to a completely branded expanded Rolex shop-in-shop with its own street-level entrance on Connecticut Avenue, further cementing Tiny Jewel Box's status as a top destination for watch collectors. In addition to Rolex, Tiny Jewel Box is home to a premier collection of luxury watch brands including Jaeger-LeCoultre, Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, TAG Heuer and Patek Phillipe, which also added an expanded showroom to the historic store in the summer of 2021.

Tags