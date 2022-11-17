Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Spread Holiday Cheer with the Return of the "The Cookie Squad" Cookie Box Subscription Launching This Black Friday

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Cookies With Tiffany, a woman-owned, small-batch cookie company on a mission to form community through the joy and nostalgia of a freshly baked cookie, is bringing back its popular "The Cookie Squad" Cookie Box Subscription – perfect for holiday gifts, or simply any cookie lover who would enjoy freshly baked cookies straight to their door, monthly!


Tags