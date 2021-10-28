Titan Digital Audio Management System in Stock and Ready to Ship By EDMO Distributors Inc. Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email EDMO Distributors, Inc. By EDMO Distributors Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics, test equipment, and install supplies, is pleased to announce the initial stock of Canyon AeroConnect's Titan Digital Audio Management System is ready to ship.The Titan Digital Audio Management System from Canyon AeroConnect is an innovative, high-functional-density communications management system designed to control all aircraft audio, presented in an amazingly light and compact form factor. Titan is a family of products all based on the same core technology—a state-of-the-art Digital Signal Processor (DSP), mixing and filtering all audio sources in the digital domain to deliver crystal clear audio. Titan is offered in two configurations providing complete flexibility for space-constrained installations. The AMS80 is an All-in-One Audio Controller that manages all aircraft audio supporting 9 COM Radios and 6 NAV Receivers with up to 8 headset users. The ACP83 Audio Control Panel & AMU80 Remote-Mounted Audio Management Unit work in conjunction with each other for reduced crosstalk, weight savings, and reduced installation cost. A Bluetooth 3.0 Wireless interface provides cellphone integration and streamed music to mono or stereo headsets. Additional Titan features include 3 CVR outputs, 3 internal aural warnings, 5 direct audio inputs, configurable talk groups, and much more.Joel Johnston, Director of Tactical Comm Sales for EDMO states, "TITAN will have widespread appeal for any tactical ALE, HEMS or SAR helicopter user, or in fixed wing applications such as ALE and ISR; but its targeted sweet spot is the mid-sized Airbus H125, Bell 407, MD530 ships with a tactical mission profile."For more information about the feature rich Titan Digital Audio Management System or other Canyon AeroConnect products, visit edmo.com.About Canyon AeroConnect Canyon AeroConnect is the global leader in avionic-standard aircraft radio and systems for aircraft communication equipment for Air Ambulance, Law Enforcement, SAR, EMS, Electronic News Gathering, Military and Marine applications. Products include digital and analog radio/audio management systems, Tac/ComT FM radio systems, intercoms, PA & loudhailers, data interface accessories, and aural warning generators. Headquartered in Prescott, AZ with 50 years of experience, Canyon's engineered, high-performance products can be found on aircraft worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at www.canyonaeroconnect.com.About EDMO Distributors Over the course of 50 years, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best service and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. With headquarters in Spokane, WA and a warehouse in Nashville, TN, EDMO maintains a stringent quality control system and is an ISO 9001:2015/AS9120B registered company. Visit edmo.com for more information. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-digital-audio-management-system-in-stock-and-ready-to-ship-301410411.htmlSOURCE EDMO Distributors Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfare2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 22 blotter: Eggs in mailbox, potato chips on tire, cheese slices on cars Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter