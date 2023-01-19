The Levinson Group

Former Communications Director for D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine & U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Abbie McDonough, Joins as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Levinson Group ("TLG"), a strategic communications and issues management firm, announced today the addition of Abbie McDonough as a Senior Managing Director based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. McDonough joins from the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, where she served as communications director for then-Attorney General Karl Racine.


