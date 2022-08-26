Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Housing market conditions and the financial profile of adjustable-rate mortgage borrowers mean there is minimal risk of a housing market crash

  • The share of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) applications is the highest it's been in 15 years.
  • Home buyers who recently financed their home purchase with an ARM typically make nearly $75,000 more than mortgage borrowers overall, and their typical down payment is more than twice as large.
  • Black mortgage borrowers have been more risk-averse in their use of ARMs and have not reaped the potential rewards to the same degree as borrowers of other racial groups.

