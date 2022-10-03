Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 accounting and consulting firm, announced Tom Sulewski as its new chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2022.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 accounting and consulting firm, announced Tom Sulewski as its new chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2022. He succeeds Rob Wheeler, who served as the firm's CEO since 2014. The two worked closely together in the preceding months to transition the role. Wheeler, who is transitioning out of the role due to shareholder term limits, remains with the firm in an advisory role and as a resource to the new CEO.

Tags